Akshay Kumar welcomes Prithviraj Sukumaran on the crazy rollercoaster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff ever since their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced. Fans are quite excited to see the two actors perform stunts on the big screen. The film has been in talks from the day of its announcement. As the audience is eager to know more about the film, the makers have finally revealed the antagonist of the film. Akshay took to his Instagram stories to share the poster of the South sensation Prithviraj Sukumaran and welcomed him on board. Akshay Kumar welcomes Prithviraj Sukumaran on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ever since the first video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been released, it has ignited the audience's excitement to hear more about the film. While the film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, now there is an addition to the exciting squad with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the entertainer. Akshay Kumar shared the poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran and wrote, “Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoater, @therealprithvi.” Check out the poster:

Jackky Bhagnani and Ali Abbas Zafar on Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan While speaking on the announcement Jackky Bhagnani said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film.” The director Ali Abbas Zafar further added, "I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

