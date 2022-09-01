Akshay Kumar welcomes Sept in style; Looks handsome in blue outfit as he gears up for Cuttputlli's release

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has been ruling over the hearts of the youth with his spectacular back to back performances. Last seen in the movie, Rakshabandhan, Akshay Kumar’s popularity has surely gained momentum. And in a move to add feather on his hat, Disney+ Hotstar will premiere a new film called Cuttputlli starring Akshay Kumar produced by Pooja Entertainment on 2 September. The thriller has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Just a day before the release of the film, Akshay Kumar shared an Instagram post wherein he wrote, “Hello, September.” However, what fans loved about this post was Akshay Kumar’s outfit of the day. Sharing a picture of himself in the post, the Padman actor chose to wear a navy-bluish coat over a t-shirt of the same colour. Along with it he wore a tightly fitted jeans and paired it up with black shades. Instead for pairing his look with a smile, he opted to not give an concrete expression thereby adding to his style statement.

The post has garnered over 2.8 lakh likes, wherein several fans chose to comment with a heart emoji.

About Cuttputlli

The trailer is a collection of Akshay's stills from the movie, a crime thriller about the hunt for a serial killer. Akshay plays a cop who is on a mission with his men to nab the culprit and adopts a different strategy to accomplish it.

Akshay Kumar’s Work Front

In 2022, Kumar's first release was Bachchhan Paandey, where he played the titular role of a gangster, a name derived from Kumar's character in the 2008 film Tashan. The film paired him with Kriti Sanon, and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

His next release was the historical film Samrat Prithviraj, which was based on life of the Hindu warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. It also starred Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and debutant Manushi Chhillar. His another movie Rakshabandhan which was released on the extended weekend of 5 days on 11th August. Akshay will be soon seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original. Director Sudha Kongara is also returning to helm this film. The shooting began in April. No release date has been announced so far.