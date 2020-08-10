Akshay Kumar wins the internet with his sweet birthday wish for a fan who has been writing to him for 20 years

Akshay Kumar often lights up the internet with his replies to his fans. Recently, Khiladi Kumar made a fan’s birthday even more special by wishing her in the most adorable way on Twitter.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood who is known to be among the fittest stars in Bollywood, it is . The handsome star is known for his acting as well as his camaraderie with his fans on social media. Often, Akshay lights up the internet by replying to his fans who tweet to him. Be it videos of kids or just birthday wishes, Akshay makes it a point to reply to his fans who have been showering love on him for years. And once again, the talented star did the same with a fan who has been writing to him for 20 years.

Taking to Twitter, a fan who has been writing to Akshay for 20 years, wrote to him on Twitter on her birthday. She expressed that she has been writing to him for 2 years, first via letters to his home and now on Twitter. She told the actor in a tweet that it was her birthday. On seeing the tweet, Khiladi Kumar took to his Twitter handle and expressed his wish for her and made her birthday even more special, thereby putting an end to her 20-year long wait.

Akshay wrote, “Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true suit I hope this makes you smile Love and prayers always.” Seeing the reply, netizens hailed Akshay as ‘charming’ and showered love in the comment section.

Here is ’s birthday wish for a fan:

Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true I hope this makes you smile Love and prayers always https://t.co/8UqqGbdpxI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay recently jetted off with the cast and crew of Bell Bottom to the UK for the shoot. , Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani, Ranjit M Tewari and others joined Akshay on a chartered flight to the UK. Akshay’s family including wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter and son Aarav also joined him. Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady. It is an espionage period thriller. It is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

