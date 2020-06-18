Akshay Kumar wins the internet with his sweet reply to a 10 year old fan who chose him for his first sketch

Akshay Kumar took to social media and responded to a little fan who made an endearing sketch of him. The Laxmmi Bomb actor was all praises for the little fan.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, is the one who enjoys a massive fan following. The Laxmmi Bomb star often indulges in sweet social media exchange with fans who often tag him sweet posts for him. Amid the lockdown, Akshay had been staying at home with his wife Twinkle Khanna and children and only stepped out to shoot for a public health ad with director R Balki. Now, it seems that the Khiladi has been won over by a sweet gesture of a 10-year-old fan for him.

Taking to Twitter a fan shared the sketch of superstar made by his 10-year-old son. The fan tagged Akshay and informed him that his son chose Akshay for his first sketch and that it may not be as perfect as him. Seeing the sketch, Akshay was left in complete awe. Not just this, the Laxmmi Bomb actor was quick to respond to the fan in a sweet way and his reply to him has won the hearts of all his fans.

Also Read|Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Akshay Kumar’s video on mental health goes viral; Watch

Akshay replied to the fan and wrote, “Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch . Love and prayers always.” Seeing Akshay’s response to the little fan, netizens showered compliments on him on social media. Often Akshay responds to his fans on Twitter and leaves them in surprise.

Here is Akshay’s reply to the fan:

Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch . Love and prayers always https://t.co/b6LSBmAHBe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay’s film Sooryavanshi starring was postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. It was earlier scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. However, due to the spread of COVID 19, the film was postponed. Apart from this, Akshay also had Laxmmi Bomb starring Kiara Advani that was supposed to release on Eid 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 lockdown extension, the release was put on hold.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×