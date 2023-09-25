Akshay Kumar wishes Mission Raniganj co-star Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha 'happiest life together'

It's an incredibly special moment for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra as she married her beloved Raghav Chadha in a picturesque ceremony in Udaipur yesterday. Following the couple's official announcement today on social media, which included beautiful photographs, many of Parineeti's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more, showered their heartfelt congratulations on the newlyweds. Additionally, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti's co-star in the upcoming movie Mission Raniganj expressed his joy and best wishes for her and Raghav.

Akshay Kumar congratulates Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

On Monday, September 25, a few hours after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding announcement, actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram Stories to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the couple. He shared a picture of the newlyweds and wrote, “Wishing the happy couple, the happiest life together (red heart emoji) Congratulations to both of you. Love & prayers (hugging face emoji) @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.” Have a look:

It's worth noting that Akshay and Parineeti have previously collaborated in the film Kesari and are set to star together in the upcoming movie Mission Raniganj.

About Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s movie Mission Raniganj

In other news, the trailer for the survival thriller movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was unveiled today. The film features Akshay Kumar in the role of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who valiantly saved trapped miners in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989, while Parineeti Chopra portrays his wife. Additionally, the first song from the movie, Jalsa 2.0, was previously released, showcasing the lead pair's dance prowess. A few motions posters were also shared to create excitement among fans.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Varun Badola, and more. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai the movie is set to hit theaters on October 6.

Following the wedding receptions, it is expected that Parineeti will resume work and actively participate in the film’s promotional activities.

