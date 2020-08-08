Akshay Kumar wishes Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj ahead of wedding: Perfect way to get permanently locked down

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share beautiful photos of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj and sent good wishes to them ahead of their big day.

South star Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. While wishes have been pouring in for the couple from across the world, also wished his Baby co-star Rana ahead of his big day. Khiladi Kumar took to social media to share beautiful photos of Rana and Miheeka and penned a sweet wish for the couple. Rana and Miheeka have been sharing photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies and this morning too, the Baahubali star shared a stunning click from a function ahead of the wedding.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati , wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.” In the photo, Rana could be seen sitting next to his ladylove Miheeka who was seen all dolled up in Yellow for a pre-wedding ceremony. The couple announced that they would be getting married amid the lockdown with only a few people invited for the ceremony. Apart from Akshay, several other Bollywood stars have been wishing the adorable couple ahead of their big day.

Take a look at Akshay’s wish for Rana and Miheeka:

Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati , wishing you both a lifetime of happiness https://t.co/asr7d0Vrf2 — (@akshaykumar) August 8, 2020

Akshay and Rana have worked together in two films including Baby and Housefull 4. On Rana’s big day, Akshay did not forget to wish the Baahubali star. Rana and Miheeka’s wedding ceremony will take place on August 8 in the evening. The couple has invited only close family and friends amid the COVID 19 crisis. Meanwhile, Akshay headed off to the UK with team Bell Bottom recently including , Lara Dutta, Ranjit M Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani and others. Along with this, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, kids and Aarvav too left by a chartered plane along with Team Bell Bottom for shooting in the UK.

