Akshay Kumar on working with ‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai for 3rd time: I love the world he creates

The trailer of Aanand L. Rai’s love triangle ‘Atrangi Re’ was released recently and created a frenzy amongst fans. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in leading parts. Akshay has collaborated with Aanand Rai for the first time in Atrangi Re and has since gone on to do multiple films with him including ‘Rakshabandhan’. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Akshay spoke about playing a special part in Atrangi Re and multiple collaborations with Aanand.

Akshay Kumar does not have a prominent presence in the trailer of the film when asked if he was apprehensive to do the role. Akshay said, “I feel I’ve reached a place in life, where I do things because I want to do them and not because I have to. Atrangi Re makes you fall in love with love. There wasn’t even a flicker of doubt in my soul. I felt nothing but gratitude to be a part of a film, so brilliantly led by (actors) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai (director) captivated me. Whether I just have a special role on an elephant in his film, sometimes, just being invited to the party is enough.”

Akshay Kumar also spoke about collaborating with Aanand Rai thrice already and said, “He knows his characters well and he has a strong understanding of complex human emotions, which is why he manages to showcase them so beautifully. His passion for storytelling and conviction for his stories has made me collaborate with him, not once but thrice already.”

