Akshay Kumar on working with Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2: I have always had a soft corner for him

and are one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The two joined hands in 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi which became a super hit at the Box Office. The rib-tickling comedy featuring , Salman Khan and in the lead manages to strike our crazy bones till date, leaving the fans demanding a sequel. While the Khiladi Kumar and Bhaijaan will be seen locking horns at the ticket window in 2020 with Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing on Eid, the two are often seen in awe of each other in reality.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Akshay Kumar expressed his fondness for Salman Khan despite the social media war that their fans are waging against each other where Akki's followers are chanting #Dabangg3boxofficescam and Bhai's fans are posting #CitizenshipscammerAkshay. The Good Newwz actor was all praises for Salman Khan. Making his liking for the actor evident, he admitted that he has always loved Salman and has a soft spot for him. He also expressed his will to reunite with Salman in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2. Akshay exclaimed that it is a great idea and director Sajid Nadiadwala should definitely plan the sequel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will soon be seen in Good Newwz sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani releasing on December 27, 2019. The actor will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi and Hera Pheri 3 in 2020.

