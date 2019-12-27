Akshay Kumar on working with Taimur Ali Khan: I am going to play Main Khiladi Tu Anari with him

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh hit the screens on December 27, 2019

Having worked together in the past in films such as Aitraaz, Ajnabee and others, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting after almost a decade for Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz. And after a month of promotions, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh’s film- Good Newwz has hit the screens today, and Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media wherein Kareena, Akshay, Kiara and Diljit are seen talking about their film and are seen having a great time.

In the said video, we can Kiara Advani telling Akshay and Kareena that she is blessed to have worked with legends and then Akshay interjected her and tell her that that a person will remember legends only time the time they themselves don’t become legends. Akshay said, “A person who says that other people are legends they become big they forget all the legends.” Thereafter, Kiara says that, “When I become big, I will still say you are big legends,” and to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan says that by that time, Kiara becomes a legend, “we will be dead Akshay.” And to this, Akshay Kumar shuts up everyone as he says that he is not going to die. “You talk about yourself Kareena, I am not dying.. I don’t want to die.”

Then, Kareena tells Akshay that Akshay will work with Taimur also and on this note, an excited Akshay Kumar tells Kareena that he will play Main Khilado Tu Anari with Taimur and to this, Kareena says that she will produce the film. “Aur mein uss film ki producer mein hu,” said Bebo. Good Newwz is based on the concept of IVF and in the film, the goof up stars when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms get interchanged.

