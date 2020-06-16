  1. Home
Akshay Kumar wows internet as he comes to the aid of Renuka Shahane’s friend Nupur; Latter calls him ‘Angel’

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.
Akshay Kumar wows internet as he comes to the aid of Renuka Shahane's friend Nupur; Latter calls him 'Angel'
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar was one of the first Bollywood celebs to have come forward and extended solidarity towards the government and COVID relief funds as the actor donated a whopping amount to help the nation. Not just this, Akshay has also joined hands with Nashik City Police to monitor the health of its police workforce. And every time this Khiladi actor manages to exceed our expectations and surprise us with his generosity as in the latest, he has come to the aid of TV actor Nupur. That’s right!  

Well, it so happened that Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to sought help for her friend and TV actor Nupur, who needed money for her ailing mother as the actress wrote, “What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by  #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further.” Moving on, Renuka wrote, “He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more.”  

In the end, Renuka revealed that when she thanked Akshay for his generosity, the Good Newwz actor had only one sentence to say which was in Marathi and goes like, " मला धन्यवाद नको, तिची आई बरी व्हायला पाहिजे, बस (Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it..” By way of thanking Akshay, she wrote, “My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold." Well, we are no stranger to Akshay Kumar’s sense of generosity as time and again, he keeps donating for the welfare of the industry, and this gesture towards Renuka’s friend only proved that Akshay  Kumar, as the Hum Aapke Hain Koun, actress said, is truly an angle.

Check out Renuka's tweets here:

