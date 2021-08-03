Akshay Kumar wraps Mumbai schedule of Raksha Bandhan: I know I’m leaving the set as a better actor

has been over the moon ever since he has been roped in for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. The superstar had begun shooting for the movie in June this year and has been all praises for the filmmaker. And while Akshay often treats fans with beautiful pics from the sets of Raksha Bandhan, he has now announced the wrap of Mumbai schedule. The Kesari star shared the news with two stunning pics from the sets of the movie with Aanand L Rai and co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

The first pic featured Akshay walking down a street with Aanand while the second one had the actor-director duo posing with Bhumi. In the caption, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor shared his experience of working with Aanand and Bhumi. Akshay wrote, “I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent. And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor”.

Take a look at ’s post:

To note, Raksha Bandhan will mark Bhumi’s second collaboration with Akshay after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Sharing the news on social media, Bhumi wrote, “A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan”.

