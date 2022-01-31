Akshay Kumar wraps up Ram Setu with a grand celebration: Learned so much during the making of this film

Akshay Kumar is one of the actors in Bollywood who has some interesting projects in the pipeline across the genres. From period drama to a biopic, Akshay is coming up with some interesting movies for his audience. And while fans are eagerly waiting to witness his magic on the big screen, Akshay has shared a new update about his movie Ram Setu. As per his recent post, the superstar has wrapped the shooting of the movie which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Akshay shared a video of himself from the sets of Ram Setu wherein he was seen sporting long hair as his look for the movie. In the video, he spoke about how the vanarsena had made the Ram Setu and thanked his team for making his film Ram Setu. He also gave a glimpse of the celebrations on the set with Jacqueline and director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as they announced the wrap of the movie. Akshay captioned the video as, “Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s tweet:

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Producer Vikram Malhotra had described Ram Setu as “a full scale action adventure entertainer”. He asserted, “It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I can’t divulge into the details of the content, but it’s just that kind of a film which balances traditional Indian film going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It’s a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu ‘An action adventure; Balances Indian film values with progressive mindset’