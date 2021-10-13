Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam's OMG 2 shooting stopped after crew members test positive for COVID 19: Reports

The cases of COVID 19 have dropped in many cities, but the government is requesting people to take all precautions and follow all protocols. Many films and TV serials' shooting has also resumed. But, now a report is here which says that few members from the team of he film, OMG 2 have tested positive for COVID-19. To note, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to OMG: Oh My God! which was directed by Amit Rai. For the sequel, the shooting is taking place in Mumbai.

As mentioned in Mid-Day, a unit member had tested positive COVID-19 last week. Later, the other members immediately went under home quarantine and took the COVID-19 test. Everyone tested negative following which the shooting resumed. However, after three people started showing symptoms, the shoot was immediately put on hold. Six people were found to have contracted the virus. Pankaj, Yami and Amit Rai tested negative. Reportedly, the shoot will resume by October-end.

To note, OMG: Oh My God! is a satirical comedy-drama about religion and god. The story revolves around the life of a shop owner named Kanji. When an earthquake destroys his shop, Kanji decides to sue God thereby exposing umpteen corrupt Godman of India. The film was much hailed by fans and critics.

