Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom release date to be reconsidered to August as cinemas are yet to reopen?

According to a latest report in ETimes, the team of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom may be reconsidering its theatrical release. Read on to know more.

's Bell Bottom was one of the first few films to lead the way and announce its release date on 27 July. However, with the Covid-19 situation across the country failing to change drastically and major cities still clocking in a high number of cases, the reopening of cinema halls remains questionable. According to a latest report in ETimes, the team of 's Bell Bottom may be reconsidering its theatrical release.

When asked about the release being pushed to mid-August, Raj Bansal, a leading distributor and multiplex owner from Rajasthan said, "Looking at the current situation I don’t think cinemas will fully open by 27 July so there is every chance ‘Bell Bottom’ may release on 13 August."

While the makers of Bell Bottom have not yet commented on a possible delay in release, a source close to the unit said, "There is no decision taken on ‘Bell Bottom’ yet as theatres are yet to open in the country." Adding that makers will make sure it is released at an appropriate time.

Akshay Kumar and team were one of the first few to fly outside India last year to commence the shoot for Bell Bottom. In a start-to-end schedule, the team wrapped up the spy thriller which stars , Lara Dutta and Vani Kapoor. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film shoot had made headlines for its model on-set COVID management and wrapping it up in record time.

Credits :Etimes

