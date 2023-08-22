Akshay Kumar's co-star Shanthi Priya reveals she went into 'depression' after he commented on her complexion

Shanthi Priya, a renowned figure in the South Indian entertainment industry, has also made her mark in Hindi films and television shows. She gained recognition in the acting realm through her debut film, 1991 hit Saugandh, where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar as his first on-screen heroine and their chemistry was adored by fans. Later in the year 1994, the actress again co-starred with Akshay Kumar in the film Ikke Pe Ikka. Recently, the actress has opened up about not having a great experience with the actor who is currently reveling in the success of his recent film OMG 2. Here’s what she said.

Shanthi Priya reveals about not having a great experience with Akshay Kumar on the set

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shanthi Priya revealed about a comment passed by Akshay Kumar to her on the set of Ikke Pe Ikka that was related to her complexion. She said, “It is a sensitive topic. I don't think he (Akshay Kumar) realized that. In front of everybody, he asked, ‘Did you get hurt? Did you fall down somewhere?' I said, ‘No, why?' He said, ‘What happened? Why are your knees so dark and black? Is that a blood clot?”

The actress also revealed about suffering from “depression” after the incident took place and added, “I must be 22-23 at the time. Yes, I went into a depression. My mom was a strong pillar for us because we already faced these things in our industry, whether it is down South or in Hindi. My sister (Bhanupriya) also faced it a lot. She used to do Hindi movies. There were a couple of magazines in the Hindi industry where they wrote about Bhanupriya when she had pimples. The magazines used to talk about pimples. I was like ‘What?' We went through a lot because of our colors. Even now, my sons go through it.”

Advertisement

Shanthi Priya expressed Akshay Kumar never apologized for what he said

The actress mentioned about not being able to talk to the Airlift actor comfortably and said, “I was not able to talk to him that comfortably. And I think it was my second last day on the sets of Ikke Pe Ikka. It was the climax scene and picture khatam ho gaya tha.”

The actress revealed that Akshay Kumar did not apologize her and said, “He (Akshay Kumar) has not apologized. But he told me, ‘I was just joking, come on man, don't take it seriously'. I was like, ‘Yeah, okay.” She also added, “Akshay Kumar didn't apologise like ‘I am really very sorry if I hurt you in any manner', not that way. But he just said, ‘It was just in a flow and I was just joking. That's all. It wasn't like, ‘Oh, I (Akshay Kumar) touched something very sensitive, I should have not told you that.' It wasn't like that.”

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar mourns OMG 2 co-star Pankaj Tripathi's father's loss; pens 'Maa, baap ki kami koi puri...'