Akshay Kumar's co star Shanthipriya reveals the actor's comments on her skin tone were not meant to hurt her

Shanthipriya who had earlier worked with Akshay Kumar has now clarified her statement regarding the actor's comment on her skin tone. Check out her tweet.

’s former co-star Shanthipriya who had earlier worked with him in movies like Saugandh had recently opened up on how she faced a lot of rejection back in the 90s owing to her skin colour. The actress had also revealed that she felt humiliated on the sets because of the same. She had also recalled one incident when Akshay joked about knees being darker than usual when she had to wear a short dress during the shoot of Ikke Pe Ikka.

However, the actress has now clarified the entire statement and has said in a tweet that ’s comments on her skin tone were not meant to hurt her. Shanthipriya writes, “I want to make it clear, making those comments were akshaykumar's way of being playful with me. Even though his comments stayed with me for a while, I believe he didn't mean to hurt me or cause me distress. I adore all of his work and wish him love & luck for his future!”

Check out her tweet below:

I want to make it clear, making those comments were akshaykumar's way of being playful with me. Even though his comments stayed with me for a while, I believe he didn't mean to hurt me or cause me distress. I adore all of his work and wish him love & luck for his future! https://t.co/iISv0SVBno — shanthipriya (iamshanthipriya) June 30, 2020

The actress had earlier also revealed that although the incident left a deep impact on her mind, Akshay still happens to be a good friend of hers. Shanthipriya had also talked in one of her interviews about how her sister Bhanupriya quit movies later on as the film industry did not accept the latter too. Not only that but she also revealed about being thrown out of two movies for refusing to wear swimsuits.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×