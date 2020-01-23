Akshay Kumar's Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar 'begins with blessings and good vibes'; See Pic

In the month of December 2019, Bhumi had announced that she will star as the ‘Hero’ in a film named Durgavati and Akshay Kumar will be the presenter of the film.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday is all set to step her foot in the horror genre in 2020 with Durgavati and Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. In the month of December 2019, Bhumi had announced that she will star as the ‘Hero’ in a film named Durgavati and will be the presenter of the film. Announcing about the movie, Akshay wrote, “EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar , produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent.”

And as promised, today the makers have begun the shooting of Durgavati. Akshay took to Twitter and shared this news with his fans. In the picture, we can see Bhumi seeking blessings of Goddess Durga before beginning the shoot. We can also see the clap and the script of the movie placed on Maa Durga's feet. Sharing the picture, Akshay wrote, "#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes , as always need your best wishes as well." We wish good luck to the team of Durgavati.

Talking about Durgavati, it is presented by Akshay Kumar and is written and directed by G Ashok. It is a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty. Talking about the film, Bhumi said that it is the most challenging and special film for her as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on her shoulders. Durgavati is something she is most pressured and excited about. Akshay Kumar is a genius and the actress respects him a lot.

