Akshay Kumar's fan recreates Laxmmi Bomb poster look; Actor says 'Reminded me of the poster shoot day'

Akshay Kumar posted the video of his fan, who recreated his Laxmmi Bomb poster look on his Twitter handle and reacted on the same.

, who is all geared up for his next release Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani has shared a video of a fan who tried her best to recreate the actor’s poster look from his upcoming film. The fan shared a video on Twitter wherein she can be seen doing her make-up and in the caption, she wrote, "Recreated the poster look of #LaxmmiBomb , hope you like it” tagged in her post as well. Soon after, Akshay posted the video of his fan on his Twitter handle and reacted on the same.

While sharing the post, Akshay wrote, “Wow, that's bang on, reminded me of the poster shoot day. Thank you for recreating... Really appreciate the effort.”

Take a look at the video and Akshay Kumar's reaction here:

Wow, that’s bang on, reminded me of the poster shoot day :) Thank you for recreating...really appreciate the effort https://t.co/y0GXI6DuHn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2020

Here’s the poster that Akshay’s fan tried recreating:

Last week, the trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers and Akshay Kumar's fans, as well as friends from the film industry, gave a big shout out to the same. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a transgender ghost.

Further, Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana, which was directed by Raghava Lawrence, who helmed the sequel too. The film is slated to release on November 9 on Disney+Hotstar. The film will also premiere on Hotstar in the USA, UK, and Canada, while it will release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE in cinemas.

Earlier, while peaking of Laxmmi Bomb's online release, Akshay Kumar told PT that he is excited about the OTT platform, but he is sad for theatres too. The actor thinks movies are theatres' first birthright, but due to the current situation; everyone's safety is of utmost priority.

Also Read: Ahead of Laxmmi Bomb release, Akshay Kumar starts shoot of Prithviraj in Mumbai: Reports

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter

Share your comment ×