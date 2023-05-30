Akshay Kumar’s funky LED backpack costs a WHOPPING 35k; What makes it so expensive?

Akshay Kumar was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Kalina private airport in Mumbai as he returned from Uttarakhand yesterday. Khiladi Kumar rocked a casual all-black outfit, and was seen waving at the paparazzi before stepping inside his car. What drew his fans’ attention was Akshay Kumar’s unique, funky black backpack that looked uber-cool. Videos of Akshay Kumar rocking the backpack have created quite a buzz on social media, and reports on the Internet claim it is worth a whopping Rs 35k!

Akshay Kumar’s funky LED backpack

In another video, Akshay Kumar is seen rocking the same backpack as he heads inside the gates of the Mumbai Airport. The backpack has an LED display on it, and the red eyes on the bag are seen blinking. It is surely a statement-worthy bag, but is definitely not light on the pocket! As per a media portal, the bag costs Rs 35,000! As per reports, the Dragon Eye LED bag has a number of variants in different price ranges, and what makes it expensive is the number of built-in features. The bag is reportedly waterproof, and has a built-in full colour dot matrix screen. It can be connected to a smartphone through Bluetooth.

Check out the videos of Akshay Kumar carrying the black LED backpack below!

Meanwhile, before returning to Mumbai, Akshay Kumar was shooting for his upcoming film in Uttarakhand. A video shared by his fan clubs showed Akshay Kumar visiting Badrinath temple, with fans rushing to click selfies with the actor. He greeted his fans with folded hands, and chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Akshay Kumar also shared a video on Instagram that shows the aerial view of the Badrinath Dham. He wrote, “The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words.”

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar flaunts his volleyball skills as he plays with Uttarakhand police staff; VIDEO goes viral