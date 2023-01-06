Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha is postponed, Aanand L Rai refutes rumours of fallout with actor, Read TOP developments

With Republic Day around the corner, bunches of personnel from the defense forces are prepping up for the annual Republic Day parade. Nowadays, the rehearsal for the parade is going on in full swing in the national capital with enthusiasm and a spirit of patriotism. Speaking about the world of Bollywood, celebrities are also working round-the-clock to promote the concept of patriotism via their films. In the latest development, Akshay Kumar starrer Gorkha has been postponed. Read about the details of the film and its top developments.

What is Gorkha’s basic plotline all about? Aanand L Rai’s produced ‘Gorkha’ is based on the life of war hero—Major General Ian Cardozo, who was the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade. He is an amputee due to a war injury. As of date, the fearless officer is 85 years old. Has Gorkha been shelved or postponed? Gorkha producer Aanand L Rai has confirmed that the film has been postponed due to technical reasons. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Rai said, “There are so many technical things that we need to take care of before we do the film. We also need to work on the factual details of the film. So, it will need the time it deserves. We can’t rush it.” The filmmaker flushed rumors of having any fallout with Akshay Kumar. He clarified that if Gorkha will be made, it will be led by Akshay Kumar. Rai told The Indian Express, “If we are doing the film then Akshay will be a part of the film. If not, we’ll work on something else.” Earlier, a few news reports suggested that Kumar walked out of the film due to factual errors in the story. Akshay Kumar shares his first look from Gorkha Popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, in the year 2021, shared his first look from the film. In the posters, he can be seen dressed up in a military uniform. Taking to Instagram, he captioned the picture: “Sometimes, you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honored to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan.”