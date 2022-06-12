Akshay Kumar's Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru named Startup? Producer reacts to rumoured film title.

In April 2022, Akshay Kumar announced that he will be starring in the official Hindi remake of Suriya's much loved film Soorarai Pottru. Akshay Kumar is fronting the project with Radhika Madan and the actor took to social media to make the announcement. While the filming for the project has already begun, the makers have not yet announced the Hindi remake's title. Over the weekend, rumours were rife that Akshay and Radhika's film has been titled Startup.

While the lead actors have not yet made a comment on the same, the Hindi remake's producer Vikram Malhotra has reacted. Speaking to ETimes, he denied the film's rumoured title. When asked if the film's title is Startup, he said, "No title confirmed yet." Citing sources, the report also added that the film's title will be different and an apt title is currently being figured out.

Back in April, when the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru was announced, Suriya welcomed Akshay Kumar onboard. Suriya took to Twitter and officially announced the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Mandan. This film will mark the debut of Suriya as a producer in the Hindi markets as he is bankrolling the film under his production house 2D Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Akshay shared an on-set glimpse and wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes." Just like the original, director Sudha Kongara will be helming the Hindi remake.

