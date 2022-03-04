Akshay Kumar's intense Bachchhan Paandey look was finalised after almost 8 different combinations

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey is just weeks away from a theatrical release. The film's trailer was dropped a few weeks ago and several songs have also been released. While Kriti Sanon plays a journalist, the actor plays a gangster and is sporting an intense and rugged look.

Did you know it took almost 8 different look trials to finalise Akshay Kumar's look? According to a latest report in ETimes, Akshay's look was finalised after the creative team tried various combinations. The actor can be seen sporting a scar in the film.

Elaborating on the actor's look, a source said, "Akshay and Sajid were very keen to try something different for the look of Bachchhan Paandey, so they sat with the creative team to brainstorm in order to translate their imaginations of the character's look to the reality. The team was searching for the apt look of our baddie Bachchhan Paandey, for quite some time. After trying at least 8 sorts of permutations and combinations, they singled upon this look for Akshay and went ahead with it."

Needless to say, the look is all things intense and badass.

Check it out:

Just a few days ago, Akshay and Kriti's new song is titled 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' released after another song titled 'Maar Khayegaa'. Bachchhan Paandey is slated for a theatrical release on 18 March, 2022.

