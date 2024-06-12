Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein to clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 on Independence Day; Details

Khel Khel Mein will arrive in theatres soon. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Amy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

Akshay and Taapsee's film was scheduled to be released on September 6, coinciding with Akshay's birthday week. Two months after this announcement, Khel Khel Mein has a new release date.

Khel Khel Mein's new release date

On Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to announce that Khel Khel Mein will now hit the screens on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is arriving a month before its previous release date.

Taapsee Pannu accompanied the news with a group picture of the star cast and the director. The photo features Taapsee posing with co-stars, Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Amy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Director Mudassar Aziz is also in it.

"This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres," Pannu wrote.

Check out her post here:

Khel Khel Mein clashing with Vedaa and Pushpa 2

According to the new development, Khel Khel Mein will now clash with an upcoming film, Vedaa, at the box office. Starring John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee, Vedaa is slated to release on Independence Day (August 15).

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 will also hit the screens on August 15. While there is an ongoing buzz about Pushpa 2 being postponed, a source close to the production house has denied such a rumor while speaking to Pinkvilla.

The source said that Pushpa 2, the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, is set to release on Independence Day, The promotions of the film have already begun, the source added.

More about Khel Khel Mein

On April 27, Vaani Kapoor shared the news with her fans on Instagram that Khel Khel Mein will be released on September 6. As per Vaani's post, the upcoming film is a "rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun!"

Earlier, a source close to the development shared details of Khel Khel Mein with Pinkvilla. The source stated that the film is a comedy of errors that will showcase the story revolving around the lives of three couples.

Akshay Kumar and Taapse Pannu's upcoming films

Apart from Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar has Welcome To The Jungle, Sarfira, Singham Again, and Skyforce in his lineup. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba this year.

