Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb set for theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on THIS date

Fox Star announced that Laxmmi Bomb will now be getting a theatrical release in the overseas market, whereas it will hit the OTT platform in a few other countries.
Mumbai
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to get international theatrical release. Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb set for theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on THIS date.
Akshay Kumar's first project of 2020, Laxmmi Bomb, suffered an unfortunate fate at the domestic box office due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is some good news in store. Just two weeks ago, Akshay, who recently wrapped up the shoot schedule of his upcoming film Bell Bottom, had shared a teaser of Laxmmi Bomb. 

Fox Star on Wednesday announced the film will now be getting a theatrical release in the overseas market. Given that the Covid situation is under control in these countries, Laxmmi Bomb will now release in theatres in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on 9 November.

Meanwhile, in India, the film will hit the OTT platform and premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar web streaming space. Sharing the news Fox Star said, "This Diwali, #LaxmmiBomb to release on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. Laxmmi Bomb is premiering in India on @disneyplushotstarvip and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada on 9th November."

The film also stars Kiara Advani in a leading role. Sharing the film's teaser a few days ago, Akshay remarked, "Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali." The teaser shows  Akshay Kumar's transition from 'Laxman' to 'Laxmmi' with text that reads, "When the outcast becomes outraged... Akshay Kumar in and as Laxmmi Bomb." 

Check out the Laxmmi Bomb teaser if you haven't already: 

