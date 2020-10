Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb in trouble as Karni Sena sends legal notice demanding title change

Laxmmi Bomb has been making headlines for various seasons ever since its trailer released and the latest legal notice has been sent by Karni Sena.

Fresh trouble seems to have mounted for 's Laxmmi Bomb as the Karni Sena has sent a legal notice to the team demanding its title be changed, days before release. The film has been making headlines for various seasons ever since its trailer released. The latest legal notice by Karni Sena deems the film's title as 'derogatory' and 'offensive' to Goddess Laxmi by the Hindu community.

The legal notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena. The notice also claims that the film's makers have purposely used the word 'Laxmmi' in the title to show 'disrespect' and lower the dignity of Goddess Laxmi. It also claims that it hurts religious sentiments and is attacks the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.

Laxmmi Bomb stars starring and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and revolves around Akshay's character being possessed by a transgender person's ghost. The film's trailer also faced some sharp reactions. It is scheduled to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from the Karni Sena, actor Mukesh Khanna of Shaktimaan fame also slammed the film's title. In a lengthy post, he wrote, "So TITLE ki hi baat karte hain. Laxmi ke aage Bomb jodna shararat se bhara lagta hai. Commercial interest ki soch lagta hai. Kya ise allow karna chahiye ? Obviously NAHEEN ! Kya aap Allah Bomb ya Badmash Jesus film ka naam rakh sakte hain ?Obviously NAHEEN !! To Phir Laxmi Bomb kaise !!!"

