Akshay Kumar's mother passes away: Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza & other celebs pay heartfelt condolences

The day began on a sad note for and his family as his mother Aruna Bhatia passed away due to her illness. She was in the ICU over the past few days and Akshay returned from the UK to be with her on Monday. As Akshay announced the sad news, his friends from Bollywood joined him in mourning the loss of his mother. , Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nikkhil Advani, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and other stars reacted to the sad news of his mother's demise on social media.

On Twitter, Ajay Devgn offered his condolences and wrote, "Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti." Dia Mirza also remembered Akshay's mother and wrote, "Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time." Neil Nitin Mukesh also offered prayers as he wrote, "Deepest condolences to you and the family sir."

Rakul Preet Singh, , Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar, and other celebs also joined Akshay in this hour of grief and offered him strength in condolence messages.

Take a look:

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family.

Om Shanti https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time https://t.co/PHov95gvNy — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and the family sir — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 8, 2021

I’m sooo sorry for your loss sir ! Sending you and your family lots of strength! Iam sure your mother is in a better place now . Please Stay strong OM SHANTI https://t.co/bfhpYq3dF2 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2021

Sending you prayers and peace Sir Om Shanti https://t.co/NZxv2vcdbn — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and your family for this inconsolable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace. ॐ शांति — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 8, 2021

My deepest & most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love & strength. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 8, 2021

Condolences and prayers sir… — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) September 8, 2021

Akshay, on Wednesday, shared the sad news in a note on social media. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." The Bell Bottom actor was extremely close to his mother and in his previous social media posts, he shared how she was his strength. At times, Akshay even shared sweet moments in photos and videos with his mother.

It was on Monday that Akshay returned from the UK on learning about his mother's ill health. He was shooting for Cinderella in the UK over the past few weeks. Leaving the shoot mid-way, Akshay returned and joined his mother. He even thanked fans for praying for his mother on social media on Tuesday.

