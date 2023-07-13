Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 makers send movie to CBFC revision committee to avoid backlash?

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam are set to enthrall audiences with the highly anticipated film Oh My God 2. Directed and written by Amit Rai, the movie serves as a sequel to the immensely popular Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which hit the screens in 2012. After creating anticipation through captivating first-look posters, the entire team recently unveiled the film's teaser on social media, heightening excitement among fans.

CBFC to review Oh My God 2

However, amidst the excitement surrounding the film, reports have emerged suggesting that the makers of Oh My God 2 have taken a proactive step to avoid potential backlash. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has received the movie for review. This move comes in light of a particular scene featuring Akshay Kumar performing Lord Shiva's Rudrabhishek with railway water, which has drawn attention and sparked concerns. To quote the source mentioned in the report of India Today, “CBFC does not want to repeat the backlash that Adipurush faced over its dialogues” and it will take a decision on Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God 2 after the board's revising committee “looks over at the dialogues and scenes in the film”.

Take a look at the teaser of Oh My God 2 here:

Oh My God 2 teaser

The teaser of OMG 2 was officially released by the makers on July 11. It gives a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's characters. While Akshay is seen playing Lord Shankar, Pankaj is seen essaying the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lord Shankar. The movie also stars Ramayan fame actor Arun Govil. It is slated to release on August 11 and will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's 2012 movie OMG: Oh my God.

