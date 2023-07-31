Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 trailer gets U/A certificate from CBFC; film likely to postpone: Report

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming venture, OMG 2, has been floating in the pool of controversy since the day makers released the official teaser of OMG 2. The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has been creating a lot of stir due to its subject, which reportedly revolves around sex education.

While the first look posters and official teaser of OMG 2 are already out, Akshay Kumar fans and netizens are eagerly waiting for the makers to unveil the official trailer of OMG 2. According to a report by Times Of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded the trailer of OMG 2 with a ‘U/A’ certificate. However, CBFC, who has ordered 20 cuts in the movie, has insisted to ‘change’ Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. Here’s a closer look.

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva character to be changed?

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. The trailer will be released one week before the scheduled release date of the film. The teaser of OMG 2 is being shown in the cinema halls with a note, 'Awaiting Certification’. As of now, the movie is slated to release on August 11.

The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal-starrer 2012 superhit satirical comedy, OMG - Oh My God!, OMG 2, will apparently focus on the topic of masturbation. The TOI report further stated that mixing the religious angle of Lord Shiva with sex education could possibly hurt religious sentiments of the viewers. Notably, the movie also has a masturbation scene.

OMG 2 release date likely to postponed

Amidst the demand for changing Akshay’s Lord Shiva character, the news of postponing OMG 2’s release date are also making rounds all over. Given the amount of cuts and the ‘U/A’ certificate for the trailer, as per makers, it will affect the essence of the film as they believe the topic of sex should be seen by audiences of all ages.

Talking about the same, a source close to TOI said, "The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotion of the film,"

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi and also stars Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

