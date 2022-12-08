Akshay Kumar’s palatial Mumbai house is a mix of spiritual and modern themes; See Pics

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is on a roll when it comes to shooting back-to-back films. This year he has worked on several films and we saw him portraying several characters on-screen. Well, Khiladi Kumar recently made headlines after he announced his Marathi debut. The actor shared the first look of himself as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the film but before that can happen he has grabbed all the eyeballs yet again. We have often seen glimpses of the Bachchan Paandey star’s beautiful Mumbai home in pictures but fans have never gotten a chance to get his home tour. But it looks like the actor, for the first time in years has shared a video of him giving his house tour and this has left the netizens gushing over his palatial abode. The garden area

The video begins with Akshay Kumar walking through his garden area. There is a huge stone Buddha statue in the background surrounded by a lot of greenery. The highlight of his open-air garden has to be the huge coconut tree that is decorated with fairy lights. Many small plants too are decorated with fairy lights and we bet this garden area would be lit after sunset. There are several trees and creepers in the garden area and a cemented pathway with tiny stairs. Well, for those who want to chill amidst the greenery, there is a nice and comfy patio that is enough to hold a party for a large group of people. The seating area in the garden has a brown-coloured cover. The garden area has a typical vintage-style wooden barricade around it.

The main entrance Then comes the main entrance area which looks beautiful. The entrance has a big lord Ganesh stone statue. There is a plant right behind the statue and we can see yellow flowers decorated on Lord Ganesha. The entrance has glass doors and the handle is a big rectangular stone piece that would be easy to hold and looks quite royal. The glass door has wooden borders giving it a rustic feel.

The living room The living room looks pretty colourful and is a mix of modern and traditional décor. The first thing that you will see on Akshay’s left is a long back wooden chair with intricate carvings on it. The beige-coloured seat of the chair goes perfectly with the colour tone of the living room. Just next to the chair is an abstract painting of a man with a sword in purple and orange colour and another long wooden back chair is kept on the other side of the painting as well. On the right, there is an L-shaped sofa in two colour schemes. It is a mix of beige and light brown with fern designs on them. There were mint green cushions on them and one dull orange coloured cushion to add a pop of colour. A huge colourful art piece was kept near one of the sofas. The art piece is a big human face with multi-colours on it. The glass centre table had several art pieces and a vase on it. A table was also seen at the end of the room near a glass wall which overlooked the garden on the other side. The living room had a false ceiling with yellow lighting and the walls were off-white in colour.

The wardrobe area The next room that Akshay Kumar walked into was his wardrobe. It was a spacious room with a lot of mirrors and a comfortable bed and seating area. Akshay has an open wardrobe which is an open wooden rack where his clothes were hung nicely. The stand was kept in front of a wall that was covered with glass from top to bottom. Right beside the rack, there is bed-like seating. There are several big mauve-colored cushions accompanied by beige-colored cushions with checks design on them. The glass pane had mint green curtains drawn across it. Right opposite to the wooden open rack, there was a wooden closed cupboard on the entire wall. There was a false ceiling in this room as well with yellow lighting and the colour tone of the room was kept light. The walls were off-white in colour. The room was brightly lit and we could see the garden behind from the window.

Akshay Kumar’s personal life Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna. These two make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They never fail in setting couple goals and often stand in support for each other. Well, they are parents of two beautiful kids, a son Aarav, and a daughter Nitara. Aarav recently turned 20 and stays away from the media glare and limelight. Akshay Kumar’s work front Akshay Kumar is unstoppable when it comes to acting in films. This year was quite a productive one for him and it looks like the coming year too is going to be the same. He will next be seen in OMG 2 which will also star Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar could be BACK as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 – Here’s an INSIDE story