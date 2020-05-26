Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Chauhan biopic sets to be soon pulled down, crucial scenes yet to be shot

Produced by Yash Raj Films, sets for the film were already constructed in Mumbai's suburbs. However, the sets will now be demolished before the monsoons.

had some interesting projects lined up this year. The actor was slated to hit the theatres with Laxmmi Bomb and then go on to work in a period drama based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The shooting for the same had already commenced, but the coronavirus outbreak has now put all plans on hold. Produced by Yash Raj Films, sets for the film were already constructed in Mumbai's suburbs. However, a Mid-Day report now reveals that the sets will be demolished due to the high maintenance cost.

With no filming expected to take place before the monsoon, the filmmakers reportedly took the decision to destroy the sets. A source informed the tabloid, "The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn’t seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot.”

The report further added that two massive sets were erected. While one was a palace, the other was meant for an important action sequence in the film. Once filming resumes, the makers are likely to shoot at an indoor set. Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that pageant queen Manushi Chillar will be making her debut opposite in the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×