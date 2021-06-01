Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj in trouble with Karni Sena as they want title changed; Reminds of Padmaavat incident

Starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles, Prithviraj is based on the life of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Now, the title of the film has evoked a strong reaction from Karni Sena as they have asked for a change in it.

The Karni Sena has reportedly expressed their displeasure over the title of and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj and has demanded a change of the same. As per reports, Filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is also the President of Youth Wing of Karni Sena, has gone ahead to share his stance on the name of Akshay's upcoming epic film based on the life of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Not just this, Rathore's note also reminded of Padmaavat like situation in case their demands were not met.

Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Prithviraj, Surjeet Singh Rathore took to Instagram and penned a long note in which he put forth the demands for the makers, Yash Raj Films. He also added that they do respect Akshay however, the producer Aditya Chopra should have been more careful. He further mentioned how the makers should have been more careful in respecting the emotions of people for the last ruling Hindu emperor and added that his name should be taken with respect. The three conditions highlighted in his note included a change in name to 'Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj’, screening the film before release and that it should be shown to a Rajput society.

Sharing his note, he captioned it as, "In the film Prithviraj, plays the lead role and we respect him. However, the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, should keep in mind and understand the sentiments of people and the last Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj ji’s name should be taken with respect. Otherwise, the situation will be like Padmaavat." Padmaavat starring , and also faced opposition from Karni Sena and the title of the film had to changed prior to its release.

Amid all the buzz around the film, the makers are yet to react to Karni Sena's demands regarding the change in the title. Prithviraj has been in the making since 2019 and it was announced on Akshay's birthday with a teaser. Back then, the actor had expressed his happiness in a post on playing the role of the emperor on the big screen. He wrote, "Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj. Producer @yrf ,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020." The film was supposed to release last year. However, now reportedly, it will hit the screens this year.

