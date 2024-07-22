Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira co-star Radhikka Madan on their 28-year age difference: 'The reason you don't feel that is...'

The debate would go on for ages if the world sat and discussed the unreal and prevalent age gap between some leading pairs in Indian showbiz. A new one that recently arrived on the big screen was the 28-year age difference between Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan in the film Sarfira. The actress has now spoken to India Today and addressed the same in the most diluted way possible.

Radhikka Madan on her age difference with Sarfira co-star Akshay Kumar

The 29-year-old believes that these conversations were buzzing until the film was released but after that, she claimed reading ‘42 reviews’ and none of them highlighted the age gap. “All they mentioned was they have cracking chemistry, intense chemistry, and lovely chemistry,” Radhikka said adding these were the same people who said ‘Why this’ during the trailer’s release.

According to her, the Sarfira makers said their focus was on the superficial aspect of it in the past and while people could think 'dobara inhone bhi yeh hi kiya hain' (they have done this again), they made sure it was an entirely different story.

ALSO READ: Sarfira helmer Sudha Kongara says she’s ‘crazily in love’ with Amitabh Bachchan’s craft; wants to work with THIS actress

Radhikka Madan says the movie is self-explanatory about age-difference

Madan further stressed that every explanation has been beautifully shown in Sarfira from the word go including the opening scene itself. She added, “The reason you don't feel that is because Veer and Rani's [their characters in the film] connection is way deeper. It's not that she's a good-looking younger chick or he is a handsome older guy.”

Advertisement

According to Radhikka, both Akshay and her character fought hard with people around them to prove their own dreams and it became the root of their attraction for each other. The actress while saying that it was certainly not related to their earnings or appearance added, “She didn't say yes to him, till the time she couldn't respect herself and him."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira was released on July 12 and also starred Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, R. Sarathkumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Iravati Harshe Mayadev among others. The movie marked Kumar’s 150th film at the box office and his 10th flop in a row (OMG 2 excluded as it was led by Pankaj Tripathi).

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar says industry is ‘happy’ when his films don't work; recalls his father's advice about being a 'producer’s man'