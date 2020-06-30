Akshay Kumar's Saugandh co star Shanthipriya opens up on racism, reveals actor made fun of her skin colour

Shanthipriya also revealed that her sister and actress Bhanupriya quit films because the industry did not accept her for her dusky skin tone. Read on to know more.

co-star Saugandh co star Shanthipriya, in an interview to NBT.com, has opened up about the rejection she faced in the early '90s in the film industry because of her skin colour. Speaking to the portal, the former actress recalled how she was often humiliated on the film sets because her makeup would not match her co-star's and shooting would have to be stopped. Shanthipriya revealed that her sister Bhanupriya quit films because the industry did not accept her for her skin tone. While Shanthipriya did a few films, her career did not last for too long as her films flopped and eventually her career was over.

Speaking about her days then, Shanthipriya recalled, "Today, I am proud of myself but earlier I used to be humiliated in front of the entire crew. I was told that my makeup would not match with the hero and both of us looked different. Then the entire process would be redone. It was very embarrassing. Every day before going to shoot I would get scared as to how people would react to seeing me. There also came a time when I used to spend more time hiding my skin colour rather than improvising on the script or other things."

The former actress, who is being speculated to be join Bigg Boss this year, further revealed that her co-star had once made fun of her dusky skin tone. "My role in the film Ikke Pe Ikka was of a modern girl and the script demanded that I had to wear a short dress. I used to wear skin-coloured stockings and once while shooting, Akshay joked about my knees looking darker than usual. He repeatedly said that there were blood clots in my knees and all the actors and other members of the crew had a good laugh," she said.

Shanthupriya added that the incident left a deep impression on her mind and she also cried over the same. "Akshay is my good friend and I am not complaining here, but I definitely want to tell you that people have to understand how a joke made about someone's colour can hurt him/her,” she said.

The former actress also called out racism in Bollywood and said she was thrown out of two films because she refused to wear swimsuits and was told that the character demanded a fair heroine. Shanthipriya also revealed that her sister Bhanupriya's skin colour was also a talking point for many magazines. Adding that there was a lot of favouritism back then in the industry and Bhanupriya eventually lost hope.

Apart from being Akshay Kumar's first co-star in his debut film Saugandh, Shanthipriya also has starred in several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. Phool Aur Angaar, Veerta, Meherbaan, Ikke Pe Ikka were some of Shanthipriya's Hindi films.

