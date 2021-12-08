Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi rakes in 3.1 Mn views in 3 days on OTT; Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka at 7.9 Million.

Single-screen cinemas and multiplex theatres are slowly and steadily returning to normalcy as a spate of films have lined up for releases. One of the first films to return to the theatres was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which released during Diwali. The film had a strong box office collection and collected almost Rs 200 crore.

Now, that it has been a month since Sooryavanshi's release, the film made its way to streaming platform Netflix and took the OTT platform by story. Apart from being in the top 10 trending films, Sooryavanshi also raked in 3.1 million views in just three days. Yes, you heard that right!

As per Netflix Viewership Data, Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka has also raked in an impressive viewership. In three weeks, the thriller drama has garnered close to 7.9 Million views. Dhamaka did not have a theatrical release and had released only on Netflix. The film delighted Kartik Aaryan's fans.

Apart from these two dramas, Karan Johar backed Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani clocked in 4.13 Million views in five weeks. The breezy love story revolving around long distance relationships seems to have struck a chord with the audience.

In the next few weeks, big ticket films like Ranveer Singh's 83 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui are lined up for the release.

ALSO READ: Trade Tutor: Why Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi stands tall among the Post Pandemic Releases?