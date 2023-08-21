Akshay Kumar’s spokesperson RUBBISHES reports that he is helping Sunny Deol pay off his loan

Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of his recently released film Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel. The actor recently hit the headlines after it was reported that his property in Juhu is set for auction due to unpaid dues totaling Rs 56 crore. Meanwhile, a report on the Internet claimed that Akshay Kumar has come forward to help Sunny with his loan repayment. However, the report is untrue. Akshay’s spokesperson has issued a statement, in which he claimed that the report of Akshay helping Sunny pay off his loan is ‘absolutely untrue’.

Akshay Kumar’s spokesperson dismisses reports that he is helping Sunny Deol pay off his loan

Akshay Kumar’s spokesperson set the record straight, and clarified that the report of Akshay Kumar helping Sunny with his loan repayment is absolutely false. Hindustan Times quoted the spokesperson saying, “All such claims are absolutely untrue”. The report had claimed that Akshay offered to pay a ‘huge chunk’ of the loan, and that Sunny will then repay the loan to him in a stipulated time. However, these claims are false.

Meanwhile, India Today also reached out to Sunny Deol’s manager, who denied the report of Akshay Kumar helping Sunny. “Completely untrue and false,” said the manager. The report of Akshay helping Sunny came days after their respective films OMG 2 and Gadar 2 clashed at the box office.

Bank withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow

Meanwhile, recently, the bank withdrew the auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow. Earlier, Bank of Baroda had issued a notice to the actor, stating that if he failed to settle the unpaid amount of Rs 55.99 crore, his property would be virtually auctioned in September. However, a day after this statement, the bank withdrew the auction notice, and claimed that there was a technical glitch.

