Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 shoot put on hold after FWICE raises non-payment of dues by Firoz Nadiadwala: Report

The Anees Bazmee's directorial Welcome has become one of the super hits in 2007. Years later, the filmmaker treated his fans with a sequel to the movie titled Welcome Back. Now Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) the threequel is set to hit the theaters next year. Akshay Kumar recently announced the film by sharing a hilarious promo featuring him, and the stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and others. Amidst all of this, the shooting of the film was put on hold after FWICE raised non-payment of dues by Firoz Nadiadwala.

Welcome 3 shoot put on hold after FWICE raises non-payment of dues by Firoz Nadiadwala

According to the Times of India, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently appealed to Jyoti Deshpande, C.E.O, Viacom 18, and other actors-technicians of Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) to act upon the producer to pay the balance amount of filmmaker Anees Bazmee, whose cheques have bounced.

A non-cooperation was already issued against Firoz Nadiadwala by the FWICE three years back.

BN Tiwari, the president of FWICE told the portal, "We have informed all the actors of the film, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani that the federation has issued a non-cooperation on Firoz Nadiadwala for defaulting payments and that they should not shoot for the film unless pending dues of Rs 2 cr is cleared for the technicians."

He further added, "We issued non-cooperation in 2015, but will implement it now, as he has finally begun work on his next film and we will not allow him to shoot it till the payment is cleared."

Notably, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal the casting details and the title of the film earlier. The star-studded movie comprises Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani. Singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi will also feature in the movie.

Meanwhile, Jio Studios revealed on YouTube that Welcome 3 is set to release on December 20, 2024. The movie will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala and will be helmed by Ahmed Khan.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar announces film with hilarious promo ft. Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt