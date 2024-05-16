Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle makers create mammoth set spreading across 10 acres, replicating a Kashmiri town

Ever since the sequel to the popular Welcome franchise was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Welcome To The Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan is touted to be one of the biggest films of the year.

With an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, Disha Patani and others the film’s set is one of the grandest sets after a long time in Bollywood. The makers have put up an enormous set for the shooting of the film. Scroll down to read all the details.

Welcome To The Jungle makers put a humongous set in Mumbai

Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan are set to revive the iconic Welcome franchise with its third instalment titled Welcome to the Jungle. They promise that the film will be a mix of music, comedy, and adventurous experience, which also includes 34 talented actors. The makers of the movie has put together a humongous set spread across 10 acres of land for the filming of the same.

Ahmed Khan visioned a mammoth set for the movie and along with that, the makers have constructed this gigantic set in Mumbai (Royal Palms, Goregaon). This set is spread across 10 acres of land that replicates a Kashmiri town for the filming of the movie. It is a rare thing these days given the shift in the showbiz industry in recent times. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to the project adds, "The set of the movie is really grand and widespread. It has been constructed keeping in mind all the minute details of a Kashmiri town that will take the audiences to the authentic lanes of Kashmir."

Makers of Welcome To The Jungle gear up for a grand-scale dance number

Earlier it was revealed that the makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned to ensure absolute entertainment for the audiences. Igniting enthusiasm, the makers have brought together the entire star cast for a massive dance number. For the first time ever, over 30 actors will unite for a song, which will also feature more than 500 background dancers.

The song has been choreographed by the legendary Ganesh Acharya and composed by Anand Raj Anand. A magnificent set for the shoot of the song was created in Mumbai.

Welcome To The Jungle official announcement

On September 9th of last year, on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, the film was officially announced by the makers through a side-splitting promo. While making an official announcement, Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group.”

Base Industries Group presents Welcome To The Jungle, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan, slated for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on 20th December 2024. It also boasts a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar and team to shoot MASSIVE dance number with 500 dancers; details inside