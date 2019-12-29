Akshay Oberoi is enjoying working on Ekta Kapoor's KTina

Actor Akshay Oberoi is enjoying working on Ekta Kapoor's "KTina", and says working on the light-hearted project is turning out to be a pleasant break for him.
The film also stars Disha Patani. "KTina" will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who recently made his Bollywood directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl", and is directed by Ashima Chibber. "It is a sort of a chick flick and light-hearted. It was the funniest script which I read in a long time," Akshay told IANS. "We shot for some days in Chandigarh. We will resume in little time to finish the film and I am looking forward to it," he said.

The actor, known for "Pizza", "Gurgaon" and "Kaalakaandi", continued: "If you look at most of my work, I haven't done such movies. I have done darker and heavier subjects. I think 'Kaalakaandi' was the lightest, but it also turned into something bigger towards the end. This film is super fun to do." How will the film help take forward his career?

"I guess it depends on how the film does. It is produced by one of the best producers of the country. She (Ekta) knows what she is doing. I have faith in her and her vision.... I haven't thought in that way. I love the script, love working with Ekta and Disha...All these bunch of factors contribute in making the film a success."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

