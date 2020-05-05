  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Akshay Oberoi takes inspiration from the 'Suits' character Harvey Spector for his role in upcoming in Illegal

Actor Akshay Oberoi has taken inspiration from the "Suits" character Harvey Spector, played by Gabriel Macht, for his role in the upcoming web series "Illegal".
2172 reads Mumbai
Akshay Oberoi takes inspiration from the 'Suits' character Harvey Spector for his role in upcoming in 'Illegal'Akshay Oberoi takes inspiration from the 'Suits' character Harvey Spector for his role in upcoming in 'Illegal'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sharing his experience, Akshay said: "I rarely get cast to play people who look and sound like I do in my real life. While I am obviously not a lawyer, my character in 'Illegal' is the closest thing to the way I actually look and sound. I realized this comes with its own challenges as there isn't a mask or a new accent to hide behind," added the actor.

The actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's "KTina" starring Disha Patani, besides a Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payalaye 2" with Urvashi Rautela, and a range of series including "Illegal", "Flesh" and "Magic". He will also be seen in the film "Madam Chief Minister" along with Richa Chadha.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement