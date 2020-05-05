Akshay Oberoi takes inspiration from the 'Suits' character Harvey Spector for his role in upcoming in Illegal
Sharing his experience, Akshay said: "I rarely get cast to play people who look and sound like I do in my real life. While I am obviously not a lawyer, my character in 'Illegal' is the closest thing to the way I actually look and sound. I realized this comes with its own challenges as there isn't a mask or a new accent to hide behind," added the actor.
The actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's "KTina" starring Disha Patani, besides a Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payalaye 2" with Urvashi Rautela, and a range of series including "Illegal", "Flesh" and "Magic". He will also be seen in the film "Madam Chief Minister" along with Richa Chadha.
