Akshaye Khanna joins Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna’s period-drama Chhaava: REPORT

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal has been creating a lot of buzz with his current lineup of projects. Just a few days back, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to collaborate with Laxman Utekar for a historical drama. The film titled, Chhaava will be based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Animal star Rashmika Mandanna will be the leading lady in the film, playing the role of Yesubai Bhonsale. Now, recent reports suggest that Akshaye Khanna has also joined the highly anticipated project.

Akshaye Khanna joins the cast of Laxman Utekar's Chhaava

As per a report published in Filmfare, Akshaye Khanna has joined the highly anticipated Chhaava. He will be seen essaying the significant role of Aurangzeb in the film. Apart from the leads, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the same report also suggested that Anil Kapoor has also joined the team for a pivotal role.

The upcoming historical drama film will be based on a book on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; authored by Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar.

Akshaye Khanna, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Workfront

Akshaye Khanna is recognized for his nuanced and versatile acting. Keeping his life low-key, the actor stays away from all the limelight. He was last seen in Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 release. The film had Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Ishita Dutta amongst others. The film had emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, in addition to Chhaava, the Uri actor is also gearing up for the release of his next much-awaited, Sam Bahadur. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw. The film will be locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal on December 1, later this year.

In addition to this, Vicky also has Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. He also has Dharma’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, which stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Speaking of Rashmika Mandanna, the actress is currently preparing for the release of her next, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will be released on December 1. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

