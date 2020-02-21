Al Pacino says 1970 was a dark period in his life and he does not want to recall it

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino doesn't like to remember the 1970's because it was "a dark period" of his life.

Pacino forayed into the digital space with "Hunters", a series about vigilantes seeking to bring justice to Nazis hiding in 1970s in the US.

Asked if doing the show took him back to the era, Pacino said: "Nothing takes me back to the ‘70s, no. I just can't go back there. No. I'm, I'm in the ‘70s right now as I speak to you, and there's no ‘70s costumes going on. It's a dark period of my life. It was very fruitful for - you know, I was in very good movies at the time, and lots happened to me. But there's something dark about where I was at, at that time. I was a little bit more, I think getting, you know, taking drugs and drinking and all that in the 1970s. It was a bit, a little over the top," he added.

"Hunters" is a conspiracy thriller, produced by the award-winning Jordan Peele. It follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York. The group is known as the Hunters. Set in the late 1970s, the show is about Pacino's character Meyer Offerman, who is on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US. The series went live on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

The series also stars Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Also Check: Hunters: Al Pacino reveals what drew him to the script; Says ‘I enjoyed being with David Weil’

Credits :IANS

Read More