Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are now married; Newlyweds look ethereal in FIRST PIC from wedding

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday has tied the knot with her longtime beau Ivor McCray in Mumbai, today. Their first picture from the wedding ceremony has surfaced on social media, and the couple looks absolutely beautiful in white outfits. Alanna and Ivor's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago. Pictures from their haldi, mehendi and the bridal shower went viral on Instagram. Their wedding ceremony was held today in Mumbai, and the paparazzi spotted Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Manish Malhotra. Nandita Mahtani, Alvira Agnihotri and her daughter Alizeh arriving at the venue.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's first picture from their wedding ceremony

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram story to post a beautiful picture of the newly married couple Alanna and Ivor. While Alanna is seen looking gorgeous in an ivory lehenga, Ivor also looked dapper in a matching sherwani. In the picture, they are seen holding hands on the stage, while the photographer clicks a picture of the newlyweds. They are seen with white floral garlands or varmalas. The decor featured beautiful lights, white flowers and contrasting green botanicals. Looks like golden and white was the theme for the decor at their wedding. Check out the stunning picture below!

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday wore a pastel blue Manish Malhotra saree that featured ivory threadwork along the borders. It was paired with an ivory-coloured bikini-style strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. "Ladki waale taiyaar hai!" she wrote, while sharing a video clip of herself in the saree. Suhana Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Ira Dubey and many others were awestruck by her gorgeous look. While Suhana commented, "Oh myyyy," Ira Dubey wrote, "Very sexy !" Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis on her daughter's Instagram post. Check it out below!

