Alanna Panday drops INSIDE PICS from her dreamy baby shower ft Ananya and Ahaan Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday made the family go ‘What!’ when she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Ivor McCray. Soon after, the couple flew down to India and hosted a dreamy baby shower for their close friends and family members. Hours ago, the mommy-to-be dropped multiple images from her pretty shower which was attended by cousins Ananya and Ahaan Panday and others.

Ananya Panday flaunts cousin Alanna Panday’s baby bump in new pictures

It’s been a while since Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday hosted her baby shower in Mumbai. The day event was attended by many Bollywood stars including Bobby Deol, Gauri Khan, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, and many others stars. Apart from them, Ananya came with her mother Bhavana Pandey. She was joined by aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and others.

The mommy-to-be recently dumped multiple images from the fun event. Everything from the balloons to the cake, décor, and even the floor tiles were in sync with the blue and white theme of the soiree. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya Panday also looked cute in her white and blue short dress. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actress left her wavy hair open. She posed with Alanna and pal Aaliya Kanuga and flaunted Alanna’s baby bump. Sharing the images, she penned, "One with the girls."

