Alanna Panday smears Haldi on fiancé Ivor McCray; PICS from the ceremony are dream-like

After a fun-filled bridal shower and Mehendi celebration, Alanna Panday and her fiancé Ivor McCray had their Haldi ceremony today. A vibrant Haldi brunch celebration was held at Panday house today, and celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Palak Tiwari, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri and others were spotted arriving for Alanna and Ivor’s Haldi. Now, we came across some beautiful inside pictures from Alanna and Ivor’s Haldi ceremony, and they are simply beautiful!

Inside pictures from Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s Haldi ceremony

Dressed in ensembles by Payal Singhal for the haldi ceremony, Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray, and their loved ones enjoyed a joyous and colourful event with the theme of Italian market i.e Piazza Del Mercato. With the earthy fragrance of turmeric and the lavish Italian themed grazing table , surrounded by their loved ones, the couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony, creating memories that will be cherished forever. The pictures show the couple smeared in Haldi, and they look oh-so-in-love with each other. The first picture shows them gazing adorably at each other, while another picture shows Alanna smearing some haldi on her fiance’s face. Check out the pictures below!

