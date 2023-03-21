Alanna Panday’s appreciation post for bride tribe highlights Ananya Panday’s efforts; Find out what she did

Ananya Panday often grabs all the limelight for her fashion game and in the past week, she grabbed all the attention for her gorgeous attires that she sported for the wedding festivities of her cousin sister Alanna Panday and her boyfriend Ivor McCray. From sporting a stunning lehenga to a sexy saree, Ananya left her fans speechless with her ravishing looks. Well, we have seen several pictures and videos from the dreamy wedding, and today, the bride shared a couple of pictures with her sisters Ananya, Rysa Panday, Aaliya Washere, and Alizeh Agnihotri and called them the best bride tribe.

Alanna Panday shares pictures with her bride tribe

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alanna Panday shared a couple of pictures with her bride tribe. In the first picture, we can see Alanna sitting in the centre and looking gorgeous in her beautiful attire. On both, sides were seated her sisters Ananya Panday, Rysa Panday, Aaliya Washere, and Alizeh Agnihotri. In the next picture, Alanna poses with her glass of drink with Alizeh and Aaliya in the frame. The next is a candid click with Ananya and the last one is with the Panday sisters Ananya and Rysa. Sharing these pictures, Alanna wrote, “My Bride Tribe for life. This was such a special day with my girls. My sisters @aaliyawashere @alizehagnihotri threw me the most gorgeous Mehndi! @rysapanday surprised me from LA and @ananyapanday helped her plan everything. So many happy tears were shed this day. Love you guys more than anything.”

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, Alanna and Ivor enjoyed the pre-wedding festivities before tying the knot. Their ceremonies were all things fun. Ananya was seen grooving to Saath Samundar with her dad Chunky Panday and brother Ahaan Panday. The video went viral on the Internet in no time. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen dancing to AP Dhillon's song. In one of the videos, Alanna was seen saying thank you to SRK for attending her wedding. Ivor danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with his groom squad and left everyone impressed with his dancing skills.