Alaya F completes the 50 push-up challenge with little breaks

Her Instagram series of "#AlayaAF" has been providing a motivational factor during the lockdown. She has treated her fans with a lot of short videos that urge them to utilise their time productively. The interactive video series also helps her to stay in touch with fans and the audience.
Mumbai
Now, she has displayed perseverance by taking the 50 push up challenge.

"#ChallengingAF - 50 Push Up Challenge. There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best," she captioned the video.

Though the actress took breaks, she did not give up on it until she was done with 50 push ups.

Alaya is one of those who follow a never-give-up attitude in life. Last month, she had shared how she keeps practicing things until she doesn't learn them perfectly.

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Is she the reason why sanjana sanghi is cornered?

