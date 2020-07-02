Alaya F completes the 50 push-up challenge with little breaks
Now, she has displayed perseverance by taking the 50 push up challenge.
"#ChallengingAF - 50 Push Up Challenge. There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best," she captioned the video.
#ChallengingAF - 50 Push Up Challenge
— Alaya F (@AlayaF___) July 2, 2020
Though the actress took breaks, she did not give up on it until she was done with 50 push ups.
Alaya is one of those who follow a never-give-up attitude in life. Last month, she had shared how she keeps practicing things until she doesn't learn them perfectly.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Is she the reason why sanjana sanghi is cornered?