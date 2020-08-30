  1. Home
Alaya F 'dancing with a stranger' in her latest post

Actress Alaya F has stepped out of her comfort zone for a fun dance.
Alaya F 'dancing with a stranger' in her latest post
Sharing a video of her dancing, she posted on Instagram: "Tried to do a fun choreography in pencil heels with no cuts at all just push myself out of my comfort zone a little.

Choreography and in frame: #Utkarsh

Song: Dancing with a Stranger- Sam Smith & Normani

Studio: #Houseofdance

Shot by #KrishnaPerla."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many of her fans loved it or simply found it "too good".

Meanwhile, the "Jawaani Jaaneman" actress said she wants to keep challenging herself to see what best she can do.

"I want to do all types of films. Everyone tells me that this is a very diplomatic answer. But I swear on anything, I don't think I could ever choose. I want to do all sorts of films and I hope that I have the luxury and opportunity to do all sorts of films," Alaya said.

"I don't want to get comfortable in any way. I want to keep challenging myself. I want to keep pushing myself. I want to see what best I can do. You know, I'm so grateful that my performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' was well received. I'm so grateful for that. I just want to hopefully keep doing that. I want to keep surprising people. I want to always put my best foot forward no matter what the genre is, or who the director is," she added.

