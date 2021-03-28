Alaya F flaunts her million dollar smile as she wins Best Debut Award; Mother Pooja Bedi says ‘Proud of you’

Alaya F posed with her first black lady as she wins the Best Debut Award for her first film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress played the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in the film.

Actress Alaya F has all the reasons to be happy. She is on cloud nine after winning her first Filmfare award for her first film Jawaani Jaaneman. She made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with this film and this year she has won the award for Best Debut Female award at the 66th Filmfare Awards 2021. The debutant actress took to her social media account to share her thoughts and also posed with her first Black Lady. Flaunting her million dollar smile, Alaya thanked her family, friends and fans for the love and support.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “SHE’S MINE !!!!! Best Debut Female !! I’m smiling from ear to ear !!! So, so, so grateful! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! Thank you for all the love and support! I promise to keep working hard and doing my best every single day! Going to make all of you so so proud. Thank you for believing in me.” For any parents, their child's achievements are the biggest thing in the world. And same is the case with Pooja Bedi who just cannot keep calm.

She also penned down a small note for her daughter Alaya F achievement. She wrote, “And...... She WiNS!!!!!! My Babbbbbbby!!! My champion!!!! @alayaf iam So so so damn proud of you and all that you have earned for yourself all on your own steam. !!! Its YOUR decisions. YOUR talent. YOUR hard work. "Well done" is too small to encapsulate all that you do, have done and stand for. Thank u @filmfare Bigggg hug to #Farhan Furniturewalla. Proud dad moment as well.”

Jawaani Jaaneman also starred and in the lead role.

