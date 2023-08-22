Alaya F gets punched by trainer in abdomen for tough abs; reacts to netizens asking ‘why is he hitting you?’

Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F is a fitness enthusiast, and her Instagram is proof. She often posts workout videos on her social media account, leaving her fans inspired and motivated. From strength training to yoga asanas, dance, swimming and pilates, the actress incorporates various kinds of physical activities in her workout regime. Recently, she shared a series of fitness videos that never made it to her Instagram. One of the videos showed her trainer punching her abs. This video didn’t go down well with certain netizens who voiced their concerns in the comment section. Alaya then addressed them, and revealed that it is an exercise that helps build muscle mass.

Alaya F takes punches to the abdomen in new workout video

In the video, Alaya F is seen standing against the wall, with her hands behind her head, while her trainer punches her abs. Alaya braced her body for the impact of the punch, and endured it for some time before asking the trainer to stop. She is seen in a charcoal grey bralette and black track pants. “A fitness/dance/yoga/gym #dump of videos that never made it to my feed earlier,” wrote Alaya in the caption. A few netizens were shocked to see her taking the punches.

While one comment on Alaya’s post read, “Why is he hitting you. What kind of rubbish exercise is this,” another Netizen wrote, “This is not safe.” Another netizen wrote, “core practice h guys calm down.”

Alaya F addresses concerned netizens

Alaya F then took to her Instagram story and explained that it is called conditioning. She wrote, “For everyone wondering why I was being punched in my video, here's some information. It's called conditioning, you can google it for more information, but here's the gist.” She then shared information from the Internet which stated that punching abs helps in building muscle mass, especially if one is targeting the core of the stomach. Alaya then wrote, “Also, needless to say, if you attempt this, make sure it's with proper supervision and professional guidance. Like any exercise, this too has its risks if done improperly!” Check out her Instagram story below.

Alaya F was last seen in the supernatural thriller U-Turn, which released on Zee5. She was also seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

