Alaya F has an ‘Oops’ moment as her hair extensions come off while dancing and it’s hilarious; Watch

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, and as much as fans loved Saif in the film, they equally appreciated Alaya for her debut performance. That said, as we speak, everyone is quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and thanks to social media, celebs make sure to update their fans to their candid photos and videos, and today, Alaya took to Instagram to share a hilarious throwback video of her dance rehearsal. In the said video, Alaya was wearing her hair extensions while rehearsing and it so happened that while dancing, her extensions came out. That’s right!

In the said video, as Alaya is dancing with her dance partner, and as soon as her partner dips her and pulls her back up, she gives a little shriek as her extensions fall to the ground. While her dance partner panics, Alaya bursts into laughter, and alongside the video, she wrote, “...and I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc21.”

Soon after, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend and host Shibani Dandekar dropped laughing emojis on the hilarious post. On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut in January 2020 with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Saif Ali Khan and and in the film, Alaya F played a 21-year-old girl who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan. During a recent interview, she opened up about missing shootings amid lockdown as she said that she is definitely missing shoots and while her career just about started, she had to take a break instantaneously.

Check out Alaya F's video here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×